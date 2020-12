Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 05:52 Hits: 1

The kidnapping of a successful Iraqi party organizer suggests the government is powerless against militias that have become a law unto themselves. The dreams of Iraq's youth are falling victim to their growing influence.

