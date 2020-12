Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 04:32 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure starting Monday amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible. Read full story

