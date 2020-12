Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 04:34 Hits: 1

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday corrected statements he had made in parliament related to a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current premier and apologized for it to the public. Read full story

