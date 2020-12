Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 06:59 Hits: 1

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea plans to discuss whether it needs to further tighten distancing rules this weekend as the current curbs failed to reverse a resurgence in outbreaks, with the daily coronavirus count hitting another high on Friday, officials said. Read full story

