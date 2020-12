Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 16:19 Hits: 4

The EU Commission has found that people living in rural areas are less likely to support democracy and EU solidarity. They are also more likely to suffer a shortage of services such as medical care and public transport.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rural-eu-citizens-more-anti-european-and-anti-democratic-study/a-56053700?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf