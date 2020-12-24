The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A year of Covid-19, a US election, Black Lives Matter, Samuel Paty and Nagorno-Karabakh

A year of Covid-19, a US election, Black Lives Matter, Samuel Paty and Nagorno-Karabakh An invisible foe indifferent to man-made borders, the world's greatest pandemic in a century triggered fear, anxiety, and sometimes the worst but also the best in humanity. In Italy and elsewhere, we clapped for care workers who appropriately bore the name of front-line workers, heading into battle desperately short of protective equipment and all too often sacrificing their own lives. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-world-this-week/20201224-a-year-with-covid-19-us-presidential-election-black-lives-matter-samuel-paty-and-nagorno-karabakh

