Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 19:39 Hits: 4

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has won U.S. approval to transfer funds for coronavirus vaccines from overseas, the central bank chief said on Thursday, as its daily death toll fell to a three-month low. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/25/iran-says-us-approved-funds-transfer-to-buy-covid-vaccines