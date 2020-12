Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 17:42 Hits: 5

Gunmen on motorbike shot dead a women's rights activist and her brother north of Afghanistan's capital Thursday, officials said, as a wave of assassinations ravages the violence-wracked country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/afghan-women-s-rights-activist-shot-dead-13839344