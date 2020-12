Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 18:37 Hits: 3

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are requiring all passengers on flights from the United Kingdom to the United States to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.

