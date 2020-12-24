Here’s what legal experts are saying about Trump’s Manafort, Kushner pardons

Category: World Hits: 7
On Wednesday night, December 23, President Donald Trump announced yet another round of pardons — and this time, they ranged from his 2016 campaign manager, Paul Manafort to Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner. Manafort and the older Kushner were both prosecuted for financial crimes, and Kushner was prosecuted for witness retaliation as well. In addition to the Manafort and Kushner pardons, Trump also pardoned his long-time ally Roger Stone, who was found guilty of obstruction of justice, witness tampering and other offenses. Trump had already commuted Stone's prison sentence, but on December 22, the president went a step further and gave Stone a full presidential pardon.
The pardons of Manafort, Kushner, Stone and other Trump cronies aren't surprising, but that doesn't mean that the president's critics are finding them any less appalling. Here's what legal experts, politicians and media figures have been saying on Twitter about Trump's latest pardon sprees.
Law & Order president. Yeah, right.
Which pardon so far is most inexcusable or angering and why? Doing some research.
A silver lining: it’s clear Trump totally knows he’s gone in 28 days
At this point the President basically has only two legal buttons left to push, one marked “pardon” and the other “v… https://t.co/j87SPLGykt
It's important to remember that a presidential pardon reduces the ability of the recipient to invoke his Fifth Amen… https://t.co/aBicQhI2D4
A pardon is supposed to be an instrument of justice—not a tool of corruption.
Outgoing President Trump pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner’s father Charles, whom then-US Attor… https://t.co/90rQiu2w3J
During the Mueller investigation, Trump’s lawyer floated a pardon to Manafort. Manafort withdrew his cooperation w… https://t.co/9AFGTXVKSO
Paul Manafort, after his pardon, can no longer assert his Fifth Amendment rights in connection to questions about R… https://t.co/ln5gk9NxWd
Ben Sasse on Trump's pardons of Manafort, Stone and others: "This is rotten to the core.”
There is an entire pardon office in DOJ for a reason: to carefully consider all pardon apps, and to consult with th… https://t.co/V8SNWYdvLq
Lindsey Graham to me nearly two years ago. https://t.co/PhlNIPz6Ae
I wonder if Robert Mueller has any regrets this holiday season about whether he should have pursued an alternative… https://t.co/AeGR9Mx02X
On top of people like Libby, D’Souza, Hunter, and Arpaio, the message is that there are no crimes if you’re Republican.
Jeff Epstein should have hung in there, he’d be a free man tonight
Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance’s office now responding to Trump’s pardon saying it “underscores the urgent need to hold… https://t.co/Iq4V7neZu3
I'm glad @BuzzFeedNews and I and CNN spent nearly two years litigating for thousands of FBI interview summaries lik… https://t.co/jqrclzfujV
Manhattan DA Cy Vance's office: "This action underscores the urgent need to hold Mr. Manafort accountable for his c… https://t.co/qoOSu4Z1rK
Once one party allows the pardon power to become a tool of criminal enterprise, its danger to democracy outweighs i… https://t.co/gZsAd7agQM