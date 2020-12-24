Pandemic-Induced Nutrition Crisis Could Kill 168,000 Children

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 13:21 Hits: 1

A study published by Nature Food holds that the increase in child malnutrition induced by the effects of the pandemic, as well as a lower coverage of basic nutrition services, can cause the death of 168,000 children under 5 years old (CU5) worldwide between 2020 and 2022.

The Micronutrient Forum Director Saskia Osendarp assures that the social and economic effects of the pandemic can generate a nutrition crisis in low- and middle-income countries, especially in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

It is estimated that the pandemic may inflate the numbers of child malnutrition in another 9.3 million underweight children and another 2.6 million children with growth problems. In addition, the number of anemic pregnant women may increase by 2.1 million until 2022.

"Malnutrition at an early age affects children's cognitive development, their learning in school, and their productivity as adults," Osendarp recalled.

We're fighting climate crisis to save future generations but we're can't save the future while the present is already suffering the impacts.

Productivity loss due to child malnutrition could amount to about US$30 billion, to which another US$79 million might be added because of cases of anemia during pregnancy in the period 2020-2022.

"Access to nutritious food will be a challenge because prices will go up, markets can be disrupted, incomes can fall, and the most vulnerable people will have less nutritious food," Osendarp explained.

Deficiencies in the intake of iron, zinc, or vitamins A and D have a great impact on people's lives, since these micronutrients are very important for the growth of the body and the brain.

According to the Nature Food article, countries should invest at least US$1.2 billion annually over the next two years to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on malnutrition.

