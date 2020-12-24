The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

From Wuhan to Bogota to Tehran, amateur images show global impact of Covid-19

From Wuhan to Bogota to Tehran, amateur images show global impact of Covid-19 In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the daily life of people around the world. With varying lockdown restrictions and sanitary measures put into place worldwide, amateur images shared online have illustrated the impacts of the virus. Thanks to our Observers, our team was able to reveal the events and phenomena that have taken place around the world, even in hard-to-reach, isolated areas.

