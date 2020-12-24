The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

O Come, All Ye Faithful: Bringing you culture at Christmas in spite of Covid-19

O Come, All Ye Faithful: Bringing you culture at Christmas in spite of Covid-19 In our Christmas show we’re at the Chateau Vaux-le-Vicomte juste outside of Paris for some festive French magic. If you recongise the castle and its grounds it might be from one of the 75 films shot there such as “Moonraker”, “Marie Antoinette” and “The Man in the Iron Mask”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. This stunning château was also in the headlines a couple of years ago because of a €2 million heist.

