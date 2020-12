Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 14:20 Hits: 1

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said only three of 2,367 lorry drivers so far tested for COVID-19 were shown to be infected under an emergency testing regime that began this week to reopen the border with France and allow thousands of stranded truckers to return home. Read full story

