Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 14:23 Hits: 1

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's indigenous communities have been prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine but distributing it across difficult and remote terrain will be a challenge, as authorities deploy small planes and boats to ship the drug. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/24/boats-planes-helicopters-canada-gears-up-to-vaccinate-remote-indigenous-communities