Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 10:06 Hits: 3

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday he had deployed forces to the western Benishangul-Gumuz region, a day after gunmen killed more than 100 people in the area, which has seen regular ethnic violence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201224-ethiopia-deploys-troops-to-restive-region-after-village-massacre