Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 10:24 Hits: 3

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to end his quaratine after showing no more symptoms of Covid-19, the Élysée Palace said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201224-france-s-macron-no-longer-showing-covid-19-symptoms-says-elys%C3%A9e-palace