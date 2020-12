Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:37 Hits: 4

At least 20 African migrants died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.

At least 20 people killed as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia coast