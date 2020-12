Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 09:14 Hits: 9

The Czech Republic recorded 14,054 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its largest daily tally since Nov. 4 as a spike in infections approaches previous peaks, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/czech-republic-reports-14-054-new-covid-19-cases--daily-tally-back-near-peaks-13837322