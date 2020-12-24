Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 08:21 Hits: 6

The world received the blessings of cutting-edge science this holiday season with the record-fast development of effective COVID-19 vaccines that promise to end a pandemic that has so far killed more than 1.7 million people and caused the worst economic crisis in generations. But the rush by rich-country governments to secure enough doses for their own citizens threatens to prolong the agony for the developing world.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/the-gift-of-a-covid-vaccine