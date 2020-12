Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 00:11 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump has warned Iran against any attack on U.S. military or diplomatic personnel in Iraq, days after suspected Iran-backed Iraqi militia launched a barrage of rockets at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/trump-warns-iran-rockets-iraq/31016519.html