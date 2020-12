Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 00:42 Hits: 5

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted full pardons to former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone, sweeping away the most important convictions made under the long-running Russia election probe.

