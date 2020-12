Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 03:51 Hits: 4

China has launched an anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba, regulators said Thursday, sending the share price of the e-commerce giant tumbling and intensifying the troubles of its billionaire founder Jack Ma.

