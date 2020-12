Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 22:51 Hits: 0

New York City started requiring international visitors to quarantine on Wednesday (Dec 23) to guard against a new variant of COVID-19 from the United Kingdom as the city's next group of essential workers, paramedics and other first responders, lined up to get the vaccine.

