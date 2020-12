Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 01:35 Hits: 5

SYDNEY: Sydney recorded nine new local COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Dec 24), up from eight the previous day as a lockdown and social restrictions seem to be containing a fresh outbreak, but officials urged residents to limit their Christmas movements. More than a quarter of a million people in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-sydney-residents-limit-mobility-christmas-13835148