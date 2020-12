Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 03:08 Hits: 5

More than a million Americans have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccines, a senior official said on Wednesday (Dec 23), as the US eyes a return to normal by next summer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/one-million-vaccinated-us-eyes-return-to-normal-covid-19-13833822