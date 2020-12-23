Trump puts dead Confederate traitors ahead of pay raise for troops

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 21:50 Hits: 1

The raging defeated occupant of the White House just vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act, the first time that’s happened in 60 years. "No one has worked harder, or approved more money for the military, than I have—over $2 trillion," he lied in his statement to Congress. "During my four years, with the support of many others, we have almost entirely rebuilt the United States military, which was totally depleted when I took office. Your failure to terminate the very dangerous national security risk of Section 230 will make our intelligence virtually impossible to conduct without everyone knowing what we are doing at every step."

Section 230 is not a national security risk. It’s the thing that he’s mad at Twitter about. In fact, the veto poses a very real national security risk because the bill contains cybersecurity protections against things like hacks of the entire government. It’s not just a grudge against Twitter, though. I’ll let Sen. Chuck Schumer explain it:

Donald Trump just vetoed a pay raise for our troops so he can defend dead Confederate traitors. Democrats will vote to override it. December 23, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2003780