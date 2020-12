Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 15:07 Hits: 0

The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson offers a very bleak outlook into the future for Republicans after four years of Donald Trump. In an interview with DW's Ines Pohl, he predicts the emergence of a third party in the US.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rick-wilson-on-republicans-after-trump-i-m-worried-about-more-competent-version/a-56035426?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf