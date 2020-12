Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 15:40 Hits: 0

Writing in British medical journal The Lancet, medics from the Charite hospital in Berlin outline how they treated the Russian opposition leader for Novichok poisoning.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-alexei-navalny-s-german-doctors-detail-poison-treatment/a-56045644?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf