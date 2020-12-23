The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

No, this women wasn’t 'vaccinated twice' against Covid-19

Category: World Hits: 0

No, this women wasn’t 'vaccinated twice' against Covid-19 Social media is rife with fake news about the Covid-19 vaccine just days after several countries started their vaccination campaigns. Lots of people are worried about potential nasty side effects of the vaccine, while others accuse the media of lying about it. In this series, the FRANCE 24 Observers team is taking on four of the most widespread rumours. In this article, we look at the (false) rumour that a woman got a double dose of the vaccine by mistake. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20201223-debunked-woman-vaccinated-twice-covid

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version