Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 18:38 Hits: 1

CHICAGO, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The University of Michigan (UM) Surveys of Consumers on Wednesday reported the Consumer Sentiment Index at 80.7 in December, up from 76.9 in November but below last December's 99.3. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/24/um-consumer-sentiment-index-rises-in-december