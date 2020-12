Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:34 Hits: 1

JERUSALEM, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Israel has launched a new plan to gradually move to a low-carbon economy by 2050 on the way to a complete cessation of fossil fuel use, the state's Ministry of Environmental Protection said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/24/israel-launches-low-carbon-economy-plan