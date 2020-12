Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 11:55 Hits: 0

A 90-year-old woman in the canton of Lucerne on Wednesday (Dec 23) became the first person in Switzerland to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Swiss military distributed just over 100,000 doses of the shots around the country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-switzerland-90-year-old-woman-first-to-get-vaccine-13831084