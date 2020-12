Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 15:56 Hits: 1

It goes without saying that 2020 was not the brightest year. But despite all the hardship, progress still flowed like a stream beneath the surface.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editor/2020/1223/Seeing-a-very-different-2020?icid=rss