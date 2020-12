Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 18:00 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump has granted 15 full pardons, including to an ex-campaign official indicted in the Russia probe and four former military contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Iraq. Democrats criticized Mr. Trump for abusing his power.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/1223/Trump-pardons-allies-contractors-convicted-in-Iraqi-massacre?icid=rss