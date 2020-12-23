U.S., Pfizer reach deal for 100 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 17:00 Hits: 1

Team Trump has partially rectified its gross screw-up of having repeatedly turned down the chance to buy additional doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. will now get an additional 100 million doses by July 31, 2021.

“With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. government and healthcare providers around the country.”

The U.S. already had a deal with Pfizer for 100 million doses and had already increased its number of doses with Moderna, the second vaccine to get emergency authorization, to 200 million. This new deal means 400 million doses, enough to vaccinate 200 million people out of the total U.S. population of 330 million.

Pfizer will get close to $2 billion for this set of doses, as it did for the first set.

