Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 09:43 Hits: 10

Pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has been granted bail and put under house arrest. The media mogul had been kept behind bars since December 3 over suspicions of fraud and colluding with foreign forces.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-releases-jimmy-lai-on-bail/a-56040066?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf