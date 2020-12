Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 10:04 Hits: 8

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will allow flights from the United Kingdom from 1000 GMT on Wednesday to help Bulgarians wishing to return home, the government said in a statement. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/23/flights-from-uk-to-bulgaria-to-resume-on-wednesday