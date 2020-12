Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 10:07 Hits: 13

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that international efforts to reach a peace settlement in Libya should be intensified, the RIA news agency reported. Read full story

