Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 09:38 Hits: 10

PARIS: Three police officers were killed and a fourth wounded in central France on Wednesday (Dec 23) by a gunman they confronted in response to a domestic violence call, the deadliest attack in years on French law enforcement outside of terrorism incidents. The suspect, a 48-year-old man known to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/3-police-officers-shot-dead-central-france-town-13829822