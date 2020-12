Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 08:02 Hits: 4

The former editor-in-chief of Turkish opposition newspaper "Cumhuriyet" has been charged with terrorism and espionage. He fled to Germany in 2016 amid Ankara's crackdown on journalists after a failed coup.

