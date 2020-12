Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 07:35 Hits: 3

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on people on Wednesday to keep calm after the island confirmed its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12, as the government announced negative tests so far for the person's contacts. Read full story

