Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 07:57 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: A man who posed as an ustaz and his accomplice who pretended to be an immigration officer have been detained for cheating and robbery. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/23/they-posed-as-an-ustaz-and-an-immigration-officer-to-cheat-and-rob