Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 02:36 Hits: 3

LONDON: People of black African ethnicity in Britain typically have just one eighth of the wealth of white British people, an economic think tank said, calling for reforms to narrow the wealth divide between ethnic groups. The Resolution Foundation said the differences impacted the ability of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wealth-gap-yawns-wide-between-uk-ethnic-groups-think-tank-13828828