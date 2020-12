Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 04:26 Hits: 3

Dubai will start inoculating people with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for free from Wednesday, the emirate's government said, joining Saudi Arabia which last week became the first Arab country to begin using this vaccine.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dubai-to-begin-inoculations-with-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-from-wednesday-13829304