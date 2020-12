Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 21:39 Hits: 2

Polarization, scapegoating, distrust in politics – the trappings of populism are especially concerning in Tunisia, the Arab world’s lone democracy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/1222/Pandemic-fueled-populism-stresses-Tunisia-s-fragile-democracy?icid=rss