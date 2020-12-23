Trump hints veto of COVID-19 relief bill saying he wants more direct cash, Pelosi takes him up on it

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 02:15 Hits: 3

The impeached two-time popular vote loser took enough of a break from plotting his coup to realize that the Congress will send him a stingy coronavirus relief package. He released a video on Twitter calling on Congress to redo the bill and increase the “ridiculously low” $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 per person. He also assailed the “wasteful” spending in the bill, apparently conflating the COVID-19 relief bill with the seven-day continuing resolution for government funding Congress passed while it finalizes work on the omnibus spending bill for fiscal year 2021.

Democrats immediate took him up on his offer.

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV December 23, 2020

There will be that vote, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tweeted, confirming reports that “Now that the President has agreed to direct payments of $2000, we will ask for unanimous consent to pass a bill this week to give Americans this assistance.” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer chimed in, urging Trump to go ahead and sign this bill then make Republicans work with him and Pelosi to pass more relief.

We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we're glad to pass more aid Americans need Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again December 23, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2003639