Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 17:57 Hits: 5

Over 1 million refugees in Uganda will face reduced food rations as a lack of international funding forces the UN World Food Programme to cut its relief program.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/refugees-in-uganda-funding-shortfall-forces-cut-to-un-food-rations/a-56033516?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf