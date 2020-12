Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 18:41 Hits: 5

Mexico is the first Latin American country to roll out a vaccine program for COVID-19. The news signals a turning point for a country that up to now has taken a comparatively laissez faire approach towards the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexico-launches-coronavirus-vaccination-program/a-56034368?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf