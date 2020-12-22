The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

USA: Seattle police shut down Antifa football match

Category: World Hits: 1

USA: Seattle police shut down Antifa football match Police in Seattle on December 20 broke up a football match of individuals dressed in the “black bloc” style favoured by supporters of the Antifa protest movement. After asking them to leave the park – which has been closed since late June following Black Lives Matter protests – police used mace and pushed people to the ground, arresting seven. Videos and photos of the event have spread online, with many users alleging that the police targeted this group as protesters and Antifa members, while ignoring others in the park.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20201222-antifa-football-match-seattle-police-arrests

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version